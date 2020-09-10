There are now only a dozen master cormorants in Japan, to reproduce the gestures of their ancestors. “This is a tradition I have from my father. I assisted him on his boat for ten years before I could become a captain myself”, says Shuyi Sugiyama, master cormorant. The ritual is precise, neat. It is necessary to light the torches to attract the fish, to tie the strings to the necks of the cormorants, 10 per boat. “The cormorant when it catches a trout does not affect the flesh of the fish. It is even better than fishing with a net or a hook”, he explains.

The masters take the greatest care of their precious birds. “They need us to talk to them, to encourage them. That way they fish even better”, adds Shuyi Sugiyama. He has 16, which he takes care of every day. But tradition is dying in the land of the rising sun and only a few local helpers allow fishermen to practice their activity. To preserve it, Japan would like to see cormorant fishing listed “on the list of world heritage of humanity”, explains journalist Arnauld Miguet.

