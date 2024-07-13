Tokyo (Agencies)

Japan announced that it will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of recognizing the State of Palestine, taking into account the progress of the Middle East peace process.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said during a press conference in the capital, Tokyo, that they support the two-state solution in the Middle East.

She pointed out that her country understands the Palestinians’ goal of establishing an independent state and that it supports Palestine’s efforts to achieve this goal.

“Regarding recognition of the Palestinian state, we want to continue to address this issue comprehensively, taking into account how to advance the peace process,” she added.

Recently, Spain, Norway and Ireland announced their official recognition of the State of Palestine, bringing the number of countries recognizing it to 147 out of 193 countries in the United Nations General Assembly.

Israel and the United States reject individual recognition of a Palestinian state by other countries, and oppose Palestine’s efforts to obtain full membership in the United Nations, instead of the “non-member observer state” status that has been in place since 2012.

Last April, Washington used its veto power in the UN Security Council against a draft resolution recommending that the United Nations accept the membership of the State of Palestine.