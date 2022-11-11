A 20-year-old Japanese citizen who joined the Ukrainian forces died during one of the clashes with the Russian Armed Forces. On Friday, November 11, the agency reports Kyodo with reference to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

It is known that the fighter died on November 9. The name of the deceased and the area in which he was at the time of death were not disclosed.

A day earlier, Japanese government secretary general Hirokazu Matsuno said that the authorities had been informed of the death of an unknown volunteer and instructed the Japanese embassy in Ukraine to verify this information.

In addition, Matsuno recalled that the level of danger throughout Ukraine is still assessed as the maximum, and therefore it is strongly recommended to leave the country and refrain from visiting in the near future.

On November 9, it became known about the death of a British mercenary who fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The circumstances of the soldier’s death are unknown.

On the same day, the death of a Canadian who fought for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was reported in Artemovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The circumstances of his death are unknown. Joseph Hildebrand was 33 years old, he was from Saskatchewan, worked on a farm. Prior to that, Hildebrand served in the Canadian Army in Afghanistan.

On the eve it became known that a mercenary from the United States with the call sign “Mockingjay”, who took part in the battles on the side of the Ukrainian army, died in the Kharkiv region. Timothy Griffin was from New York State. He fought in the foreign legion.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.