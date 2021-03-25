North Korea on Thursday, March 25, launched two ballistic missiles. This was stated by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the agency reports. Kyodo…

The missiles fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, he said.

Suga noted that “the first rocket launches in a year.”

He added that Japan protested against the DPRK’s ballistic missile launches.

The politician stressed that missile launches from North Korea threaten the security of Japan and the region as a whole.

“This is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Japan is strongly protesting and condemning it, ”Suga said.

According to the agency, the Japanese government is holding a meeting of the National Security Council in connection with North Korea’s missile launches.

Earlier that day, the Japanese Defense Ministry announced a possible North Korean launch of a ballistic missile. According to the department, the rocket was launched at 07:06 local time (01:06 Moscow time). Japan.

On March 23, The Washington Post reported that North Korea tested short-range missiles last week. The publication noted that these tests represent “the first direct challenge of the leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, to President Biden.”

On March 24, the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff (KNS) of South Korea confirmed that Pyongyang had conducted a test launch of two cruise missiles last Sunday.