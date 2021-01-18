Japan confirms continued preparations for the Olympiad

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Monday to press ahead with preparations for the postponed Summer Olympics in his country’s capital next summer.

“We will go ahead with determination and determination to prepare, implement measures to prevent infection and host an event in order to bring hope and encouragement to the world,” Suga said in his speech at the opening of a new parliamentary session.

The session was scheduled to take place last year, but was postponed to 2021 last March due to the global health crisis, with the continuing outbreak of the virus that spread terror around the world.

And last week, a member of the Japanese government told Reuters that the Olympic Games may not go forward as planned, given the continuing spread of infection around the world.

But the International Olympic Committee said earlier that the Games would be “a light at the end of the tunnel” in this crisis.