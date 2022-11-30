Kyodo: Japan conducts first missile attack drill on Taiwan’s closest island

Japan for the first time conducted exercises to evacuate the population in the event of a ballistic missile launch. It is reported by the agency Kyodo, reports TASS .

It is specified that the events were held on Wednesday, November 30, on the Japanese island of Yonaguni closest to Taiwan. Residents were trained in methods of hiding from shelling, quick response to sirens and radio warnings. It is noted that representatives of the Japanese government took part in the exercises.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army conducted a large-scale rocket-firing exercise in the area in August, the Japanese news agency said. At the same time, one of the ballistic missiles fell into the sea about 80 kilometers from Yonaguni Island.

Earlier, the Kyodo agency, citing informed sources, reported that Japan was developing a strategy to retaliate against enemy bases in the event of an external attack. According to the publication, the new strategy is currently being discussed within the ruling coalition and involves close cooperation with the United States. According to the document, in the event of a strike on Japan, Tokyo will exchange information with the United States on targets for joint retaliatory strikes and “assessment of the success of their implementation.”