Japanese automobile manufacturer Suzuki is preparing to bring its 5-door Suzuki Jimny SUV. It is now reported that the company will manufacture this car only in India. Now, according to the reports coming, the company is preparing to make India a manufacturing hub for production of Jimny. In the initial stages, the company can import parts for the 3 door version of the car, after which the 3 door variant will be assembled here.The production of this car in India will be at the company’s Gurugram plant. The company will also start making 5 door gymnasiums in India by the year 2022-23. For this, the company has been in talks with local vendors for the last 6 months.



Suzuki’s Dhansu is a proposer Jimny

The Suzuki Jimny is an off-road SUV, due to which it has higher ground clearance. The round headlamps and fog lamps added to the SUV look. The upcoming Jimny in the Indian market will see premium features such as touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, lane departure warning and dual sensor brake support.

Will get powerful engine

The Suzuki Jimny can be launched in India with a 1.2-liter petrol engine, which is available in other cars including Maruti Suzuki’s Swift and Dzire. Apart from this, in this small SUV, the company can also give the option of 1-liter petrol engine found in Alto K10. Jimny’s engines will be compliant with BS6 emission norms. This SUV will not come with a diesel engine. Let us know that the Gypsy SUV coming to India was actually the second generation Suzuki Jimny. The Maruti Gypsy has now been discontinued due to non-conformity to the new safety norms. However, the new Jimny is the fourth generation and meets all safety norms in India.