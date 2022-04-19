One of the main Japanese restaurant chains has fired an executive for some statements, considered sexist, made during a presentation at a university. This was reported by the same company, Yoshinoya, with about 2,000 branches in Japan, specializing in bowls of rice with beef, with branches also in China, Taiwan, Singapore and the United States. In a digital marketing class at Waseda University, 49-year-old Masaaki Ito, referring to the success of Yoshinoya’s products, tried to provide an example of how to select young women, to the point of making them prisoners and addicted to drugs. Although he had apologized in advance if the example had offended the sensibilities of those present, the manager equated the plan with the one involving “the enticement of a young girl from the countryside who does not know well at first how to behave, and make it completely subjugated ».

The executive’s statements sparked a series of online comments from students in the classroom, forcing the company to cancel an event scheduled for Tuesday about the launch of a new product. After announcing the executive’s dismissal, Yoshinoya released a statement apologizing for the terms used by Ito, deemed inappropriate in terms of human rights and gender equality.

Events of this kind are nothing new in Japan, where women struggle to find equal representation at the top of the company and in the circles that matter in national politics, despite the high level of education and the effective presence in the workforce of the Village. In a famous and recent gaffe, the former president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Committee, Yoshiro Mori, called women too talkative during business meetings, which for this reason take so long, unlike men, and was subsequently forced to resign before the start of the Games. In the 2021 World Economic Forum’s gender equality report, Japan ranks 120th out of 156.