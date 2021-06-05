Discussion of a peace treaty and territorial issues between Russia and Japan is possible under Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported on Saturday, June 5, by the Japanese agency Kyodo, citing a member of the upper house of the Japanese parliament, Muneo Suzuki.

At the same time, the agency notes that there is not a single person in the Japanese government who would expect momentary progress in the negotiation process. So a source of the agency in the office of the Japanese prime minister commented on Putin’s words that negotiations on a peace treaty with Japan should not be suspended.

On June 4, Vladimir Putin said that the amendment to the Russian Constitution banning the alienation of territories does not mean that negotiations on a peace treaty with Japan should be suspended. The President of the Russian Federation also recalled that the Japanese position on the Kuril issue has repeatedly undergone changes, but indicated that in any case, good-neighborly relations should be built with Japan.

On May 23, the Japanese agency Kyodo published declassified documents stating that the USSR allegedly intended to transfer two of the four islands of the Kuril ridge to Tokyo.

It was indicated that the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union was considering measures to improve relations with Japan on August 3, 1972. In particular, a draft peace treaty was drawn up.

On May 29, the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on this information, stating that it is the prerogative of historians to study and comment on written sources of past years, especially when it comes to some private opinions or estimates of a presumptive nature.

At the end of World War II, Russia and Japan never concluded a peace treaty due to Tokyo’s claims to the four Kuril Islands, although at the end of the war they crossed over to the USSR.