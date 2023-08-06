The Japanese city of Hiroshima on Sunday commemorated the 78th anniversary of the US nuclear bombing of the city.

According to Japan’s Kyodo News Agency, Mayor Kazumi Matsui, in his annual peace declaration delivered at a ceremony held in the Peace Memorial Park, hailed the historic visit of the G7 leaders to the park and the Atomic Bomb Museum as evidence that the “spirit” of Hiroshima had reached them.

Participants observed a minute of silence at 8:15 a.m. local time (2315 p.m. Saturday GMT), the exact time the Enola Gay bomber dropped a uranium bomb and it detonated over the city on August 6, 1945, killing an estimated 140,000 people. by the end of that year.

“It is necessary to re-energize the international momentum towards a ‘nuclear-weapon-free’ speech,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a speech during his participation.