The Japanese Government has announced this Saturday its intention to prohibit the entry of foreigners into the country until the end of January to avoid new infections by coronavirus.

The measure would come into force next Monday, as announced by the Government in a statement collected by Nikkei, and is adopted after learning of the existence of a new variant of the coronavirus, with accelerated transmission, in people arriving from the United Kingdom.

Japanese citizens and foreigners living in Japan will be able to return to the country, according to the new restriction.

Meanwhile, Tokyo has entered a state of maximum alert after registering 949 cases in 24 hours, its historical maximum and a significant rebound from the 884 cases on Friday and the previous record on Thursday, 888 infected, on a day when the Government has announced the closure of the country to foreign citizens due to the danger of contagion from the new British strain, more transmissible than previous versions.

For now, the authorities have decided to recommend this weekend the closure of the city and asked its almost 14 million inhabitants to stay in their homes except out of necessity. The bars and restaurants in the city center will close at 10 pm in an attempt to contain the disease in full festivities “Bonen-kai” (“Forget this year”).

Warnings from authorities have failed to stem the spread, with the average weekly confirmed cases rising to 681 on Friday from 444.3 on December 1.

In addition, the city also faces a new concern about a variant identified in the United Kingdom, after the country confirmed this Friday that five returnees from that country were infected.

Therefore, the governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, has warned that the New Year’s holiday period would be “a very important juncture” that would have a key influence on the future of Tokyo in 2021, and has asked residents to avoid go out during the holidays, reports the NHK chain.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also renewed a call for the public to spend the holidays at home on Friday.