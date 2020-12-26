The Japanese government has decided to temporarily close the borders for foreign citizens to enter the country. Reported by TASS…

A temporary ban on entry into the country is imposed on citizens of all countries and regions of the world. This measure will be valid from December 28, 2020 until the end of January 2021.

The day before, it was reported that a new strain of coronavirus, which was detected in the UK in December this year, was found in Japan. This was announced by the country’s Minister of Health, Norihisa Tamura. Infection with a new variety of COVID-19 has been confirmed in five Japanese citizens who returned from the UK. They were all quarantined.

A dangerous mutation of the coronavirus was first discovered in the UK in September. To date, about a thousand cases of infection with the new strain have been registered. The mutation has also been identified in patients in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Australia, Spain, France and Italy. The British Advisory Board on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats said this variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster.