Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the NATO Summit in Madrid on June 29, 2022.

The Japanese government announced on Thursday that five ballistic missiles fired by China during military maneuvers had landed in waters belonging to its exclusive economic zone.

The Japanese Defense Ministry reported that the artifacts fell within the archipelago area, prompting Japanese authorities to file a formal protest with the Beijing regime.

China began maneuvers on the outskirts of Taiwan on Thursday – which is about 160 kilometers from the southwestern tip of the Japanese archipelago – in response to the visit of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to the island.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said nine Chinese ballistic missile launches were detected, five of which fell into the exclusive economic zone.

“It is a very serious incident, which affects the security of our territory and our population,” said the minister.

According to Kishi, this is the first time that ballistic missiles from the Chinese army have landed in the waters of Japan’s exclusive economic zone. The government of Japan presented a diplomatic protest to the Chinese government.

As a result of military maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait, the maritime and air space of six areas around the island, which Beijing considers part of its territory, was closed.

The missiles ended up falling into the waters off the island of Hateruma, which belongs to the Okinawa archipelago, in the extreme southwest of Japan.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region after the Tokyo Executive denounced an increase in Chinese naval military activities around the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands claimed by Beijing (which names them as Diaoyu), and in other regions of the archipelago.