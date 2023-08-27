Japan | Chinese phone harassment reported in Japan after Fukushima sewage discharge

Japanese companies and groups say they have received so many calls from Chinese-speaking callers that it has disrupted normal operations.

in Japan there have been reports of a wave of Chinese phone harassment since the Fukushima nuclear power plant began releasing water into the Pacific Ocean this week.

Japanese companies and groups say they have received so many calls from Chinese-speaking callers that it has disrupted normal operations. Soittu’s venues have ranged from a concert hall in Tokyo to an aquarium in the northern part of Iwate.

The same has also happened to Japanese operators located in China, the Japanese diplomat says.

China has strongly opposed the release of Fukushima water into the Pacific Ocean.