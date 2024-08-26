High tension in the skies of Japan. The Ministry of Defense in Tokyo announced that it had made scramble jets in response to a violation of airspace by a Chinese military aircraft in the Danjo Islands area of ​​the East China Sea, NHK reported.

According to the ministry, Kyodo also reports, a Chinese Y-9, a reconnaissance aircraft, entered Japanese airspace around 11:30 local time, flying for about two minutes over the waters off the Danjo Islands in southwestern Nagasaki Prefecture. Tokyo Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano summoned the charge d’affaires, Shi Yong, for an “extremely serious protest.”

This is the first time that something similar has happened, the media of the Land of the Rising Sun underline, even if in the past Japan had denounced two incidents involving a maritime surveillance aircraft and a drone launched by a Chinese Coast Guard unit. Episodes dating back to 2012 and 2017, both in the area of ​​waters around the Senkaku Islands (the subject of a long-standing dispute and which the Chinese call Diaoyu), in the East China Sea.