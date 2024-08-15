Typhoon Ampil approached the Japanese capital Tokyo on Thursday, prompting airlines to cancel hundreds of flights and suspending some rail operations during the peak summer travel season.

The typhoon, rated “strong” by the Japan Meteorological Agency, was about 690 km (420 miles) off Japan’s Pacific coast at 9 a.m. (0000 GMT Thursday), heading toward Tokyo and surrounding areas. The agency’s two higher typhoon ratings are “very strong” and “violent.”

According to the Meteorological Agency, the cyclone is accompanied by winds of 35 meters per second, with maximum gusts of up to 50 meters per second.

“As this typhoon approaches, we urge residents to be extremely cautious of storm surges, high waves and heavy rains,” a meteorological agency official said at a news conference.

Japan Airlines said it plans to cancel 191 domestic flights and 26 international flights, many of them departing or arriving at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, on Friday.

Central Japan Railway Co. said it would cancel all Shinkansen bullet train services between Tokyo and the industrial city of Nagoya tomorrow.