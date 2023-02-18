The Japanese government assured that a ballistic missile fired by North Korea fell in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the country. An action that he described as “unforgivable” and that “threatens peace, the stability of Japan and the international community.” The United States and the G7 condemned the launch.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Saturday, February 18, which apparently landed inside Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The Japanese authorities assured that it was an ‘ICBM’ (intercontinental ballistic missile).

“It appears that the ballistic missile fired by North Korea landed in Japan’s EEZ, west of Hokkaido,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno later claimed that it appeared to be an ICBM that flew for about 66 minutes. He added that the missile had traveled about 900 km, reached a maximum altitude of 5,700 km, and appeared to have landed at 18:27 (local time).

An action that “threatens the peace”

The government spokesman responded in the affirmative to a journalist’s question about whether the missile had followed a “high” trajectory. Hirokazu Matsuno explained that the possibility that it was a solid fuel missile would be analyzed.

“This series of actions by North Korea threatens the peace and stability of Japan and the international community, and is absolutely inexcusable,” Hirokazu Matsuno said, adding that Japan had protested “through diplomatic channels.”

Tokyo “will respond by coordinating closely with the international community, including the United States and South Korea, through the ongoing meeting of G7 foreign ministers and the UN Security Council,” the Japanese government spokesman said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he had “instructed (Japanese officials) to inform the public and thoroughly check the security situation.”

“This is an escalation of provocations against the international community as a whole and, naturally, we have strongly protested,” he added.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the media at his official residence after North Korea fired a ballistic missile. © Kyodo via Reuters

Last November, another missile fired by Pyongyang, in a series of launches of unprecedented intensity, also reportedly landed in Japan’s EEZ, an area that extends up to 370 kilometers from its coast.

Furthermore, it is seen as a “warning” sign. This comes a day before South Korea and the United States begin joint military exercises.

The G7 and the United States condemned the launch

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) strongly condemned the North Korean launch on Saturday.

“This act is a flagrant violation of the UN Security Council Resolutions (UNSCR) and threatens regional and international peace and security,” the foreign ministers said in a statement after meeting within the framework of the Conference from Munich.

“North Korea’s reckless behavior calls for a unified response from the international community, including other significant steps taken by the UN Security Council,” they added.

For its part, the United States assured that it will take all necessary reprisals to protect its national territory and its allies in the region.

In addition, the White House National Security Council reported that the missile did not pose an immediate threat. However, he noted that tensions in the region had increased.

This text was adapted from its original in French.