Japan calls on people to stop traveling to Russia amid terrorist attacks in Dagestan

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi commented on the armed attacks in Dagestan. His words lead RIA News.

Hayashi emphasized that Japan is collecting information and analyzing data about what is happening in Russia, including terrorist attacks in Dagestan.

“The Japanese government previously established the third level of danger for travel to the entire territory of Russia and again calls on citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia for any purpose,” he noted.