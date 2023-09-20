Japanese Foreign Ministry called on Azerbaijan to stop military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh

Tokyo expresses serious concern about the worsening situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and calls on Azerbaijan to stop current military actions. This is stated in a press release from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), reports RIA News.

In addition, Japan calls on the parties to the conflict to resolve contradictions around the region through dialogue. “Japan expresses serious concern about the recent escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and strongly calls for an immediate end to hostile actions,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported that Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh recorded numerous violations of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan. It is alleged that the ceasefire has not been respected by Baku since 12:00 Tuesday, September 19.

In May, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced his readiness to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, subject to ensuring the safety of the Armenian population. According to him, Armenia recognizes the territory of Azerbaijan of 86,600 square kilometers, which includes Karabakh.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also noted that Armenia essentially recognized Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh. He recalled that Armenia recorded the territorial status of Karabakh in the Prague Statement. The head of state emphasized that this was not Moscow’s decision, but Yerevan’s. “What should we say here? There is nothing to say here. If Armenia itself recognized that Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan,” he concluded.