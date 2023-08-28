This essential process for the decommissioning of the Fukushima nuclear plant began this week. The four studies that have been carried out so far – Ministry of the Environment, Tepco, Fukushima Prefecture and fishermen – have not shown worrying levels of tritium in the Pacific Ocean, which keeps radioactivity below the limit established for humans and the environment. . Environmentalists claim that all the impacts on ecosystems have not been studied.

Everything is under control according to the Japanese Ministry of the Environment since, on Thursday, August 24, Japan began to dump treated water into the sea, which had been used to cool the reactors of the Fukushima nuclear plant, before its destruction by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

This was indicated on Sunday, August 27, after having examined water from 11 points near the Fukushima nuclear plant in which it did not find significant levels of radioactivity.

This dumping sparked major protests by environmentalists in Japan and South Korea, and particularly among fishing communities, who fear the effects of contaminated water on food.

China strongly opposed the plan, and on August 24 banned Japanese seafood imports.

The Japanese government defends the project, referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which also concluded that the effects of dumping the treated water into the sea would be “insignificant.”

Why does Japan choose this alternative?

Japan claims that this is an essential step in the decommissioning of the nuclear plant.

His idea is to free up the space occupied by 1.3 million cubic meters (the equivalent of 500 Olympic swimming pools) of contaminated water, to prevent accidental leaks and to be able to store debris from melted fuel and other highly polluting waste, as explained by the operator of the plant, the company Tokyo Electric Power Co. (Tepco).

The current plan is to dump 31,200 tons of water between now and March 2024, freeing up ten of the 1,000 storage tanks. Junichi Matsumoto, the Tepco executive responsible for the dump, said the water will be released into the sea over the next 30 years, but as long as molten fuel remains in the plant’s destroyed reactors, water will continue to be needed to cool them, causing more waste.

Filtered water vs. tritium

Before being discharged into the sea, the water was filtered of most of its radioactive elements except for tritium, which is a radioactive element that is difficult to separate from water, so the solution found was to dissolve the treated water until the tritium levels passed through below regulatory limits. The ministry has promised to publish the results of its analyzes on a weekly basis for the next three months.







A protest at sea against Japan's plan to dump treated radioactive water from the tsunami-destroyed Fukushima plant into the ocean, off Jeju Island, South Korea, on July 6, 2023.

Added to the studies by the ministry are those of Tepco and that of the Fukushima prefecture, which analyzed nine other water points around the plant. Both concluded that tritium levels remained below the limit.

Tepco specified that, on Friday, August 25, the water contained less than ten becquerels of tritium per liter: below the company limit of 700 becquerels, and the World Health Organization (WHO) limit of 10,000 becquerels for drinking water.

The ministry study found between 7 and 8 becquerels of tritium per liter. And Japan’s fishery agency, which also conducted its study on Saturday, August 26, indicated that fish in the area had shown no abnormalities and no significant levels of tritium were detected.

Environmental activists oppose dumping

We won’t see immediate disasters such as detecting radioactive material in shellfish, but it seems inevitable that this dumping poses a risk to the local fishing industry and the government has to come up with solutions, said Choi Kyoungsook of the activist group Korea Radiation Watch.

The group was one of the organizers of a protest in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, in which an estimated 50,000 people participated.

Both Japan and South Korea have seen multiple anti-dumping protests in recent weeks.

Protesters hold banners reading "No Radiation Contaminated Water to the Sea" during a rally against Japan's plan to dump treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, destroyed by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, into the ocean, in front of the headquarters of the Tokyo Power Company (Tepco), operator of the nuclear power plant, in Tokyo, Japan, August 24, 2023.

The protesters claim that the impacts to ecosystems of dumping radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean have not been fully studied.

For their part, those in charge of the Fukushima nuclear plant point out that the dumping is only one of the first steps to complete the dismantling. Approximately 880 tons of deadly radioactive molten nuclear fuel remain in the plant’s reactors. Robotic probes have provided some information, but the status of the debris remains largely unknown.

The Japanese government initially proposed a 30-40 year plan to dismantle the nuclear plant. However, experts interviewed by the AP believe that an ambitious plan could unnecessarily expose plant workers to radiation, and that removing all the molten fuel, if possible, would likely take 50 to 100 years.

