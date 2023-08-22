The release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean will begin next Thursday (24), as announced by the Japanese government this Tuesday morning (22).

The government and the company that owns the plant, Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), verified the “safety” of the disposal and, therefore, decided to start work this week, according to the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, after a meeting with the ministries involved in the management of the 2011 atomic disaster, which caused the overheating of nuclear reactors and the release of radioactive substances into the ocean.

The decision was taken after Kishida’s visit to the plant located in the northeast of the country to verify the status of preparations and the endorsement of the plan by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The start of the dumping will take place on Thursday, as planned, “if there are no weather or sea conditions” to prevent it, Kishida said.

Fukushima’s water is made up of water contaminated during the cooling process of damaged reactors and molten fuel from the nuclear accident triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, as well as rainwater that has seeped into the facility over the past ten years.

This water was stored in tanks after undergoing extensive processing to remove most of the radioactive elements, but the reservoirs and physical storage space at the facility are reaching their limits.

By the end of July, around 1.34 million tons of treated water had been stored, approximately 98% of the maximum capacity.

The liquid processed and diluted in seawater before being discharged into the sea contains low amounts of tritium, a radioactive isotope, as well as other radioactive material residues in concentrations considered safe within international safety limits for the nuclear sector, according to the IAEA.

fishing community is against

Despite this argument, the country’s fishing community and, in particular, the local fishermen of Fukushima, have rejected the initiative, due to the new blow that this discard will mean for the reputation of this activity in the affected region.

This Monday (21), representatives of the Japanese fishermen’s federation reiterated their opposition in a meeting with Kishida and, today, before the expected announcement of the date, hundreds of people gathered in front of Parliament to protest against the disposal, which it is also opposed by neighboring countries such as South Korea and China.

Disposal is expected to last for decades, potentially as long as it takes to decommission the nuclear power plant.

The disaster, considered the worst since Chernobylled the government to establish an evacuation zone within a 30-kilometer radius of the plant, causing 160,000 residents of Fukushima Prefecture to leave their homes. (With information from the EFE Agency)