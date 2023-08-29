Yoshida admitted the participation of Japan in the conflict, similar in scale to the Ukrainian

Yoshihide Yoshida, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, in an interview with Nikkei Asia allowedthat in the near future a conflict could break out near the country, the scale of which is similar to that currently taking place in Ukraine. According to him, Tokyo has begun preparations for such a development.

“We cannot rule out that a similarly severe crisis could occur near Japan, and we are very concerned about this possibility,” he said.

Yoshida clarified that in this regard, Japan needs to significantly strengthen its defensive potential, not relying only on cooperation with the United States. In addition, he noted the need to make every possible effort to maintain extended deterrence, including strategies using US nuclear weapons.

Earlier, the commander of the 7th Fleet of the US Navy, Vice Admiral Carl Thomas, said that the main task of his forces, whose bases and headquarters are located in Japan, is to contain Chinese ambitions in the South China Sea and counter the aggressive behavior of ships. China in this area.