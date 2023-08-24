Pumps were running and valves were opened to transfer water to the ocean.

This treated and diluted water has been stripped of the majority of radioactive materials, with the exception of tritium, which is not dangerous unless found in large and concentrated quantities.

This first discharge is expected to last about 17 days, and includes 7,800 cubic meters of the plant’s water.

Two years ago, the Japanese government approved the plan as necessary to dismantle the plantwhose reactors were hit It was severely damaged after a violent earthquake followed by a tsunami, which caused a nuclear accident on March 11, 2011.

China denounced Thursday the start of discharging treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant in the Pacific Ocean, describing the move as a “selfish and irresponsible” act.

“The ocean is the common property of all mankind, and the discharge of polluted water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea is an extremely selfish and irresponsible act that does not consider the interest of the international community,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The plan has also drawn criticism from local fishing groups, who fear damage to their reputation and the livelihoods of their members.

Japan confirms that the water discharge is safe. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations agency dealing with nuclear energy, gave the green light to the plan in July, saying it met international standards and that its impact on people and the environment was “negligible”.