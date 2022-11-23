Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Japan beat Germany, fans celebrate and clean the stadium, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 23, 2022
in Sports
They continue to set an example for the world.

Japan uncovered the shortcomings of a Germany that, before starting, covered their mouths in front of the graphic reporters in protest for not being able to wear the ‘one love’ bracelet and, later, was silenced on the pitch and punished for not ruling when they could and lacking from the punch of yesteryear.

The Japanese thus achieved one of the great triumphs of their entire history and the second great chime of Qatar 2022 after the victory of Saudi Arabia about Argentina.

(Germany loses to Japan! See the goals of the shock that shakes the World Cup)
It seemed that a somewhat innocent penalty from the Japanese goalkeeper and the freshness of young Jamal Musiala were going to propel Germany to an essential victory in the fight for the round of 16 before facing the Spanish team on Sunday.

An example

It was shown that the ‘Mannschaft’ is not the eighth wonder right now despite its solvent classification for this World Cup in Qatar.

But on the basis of Bayern Munichthe team from which Flick came to the national team, is a powerful group physically and with football and the usual ambition.
