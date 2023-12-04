Japan | Bear attacks have increased significantly – Experts are worried about the coming winter

The Ministry of the Environment characterized the increase in attacks as exceptional.

According to the country’s environment ministry, 212 people have been attacked by bears since April. In November alone, 30 attacks were recorded, according to the Japanese public broadcaster NHK, according to The Guardian.

Experts are concerned that encounters between bears and humans may continue even in the winter months. Bears hibernate in Japan often at the end of November. However, the scarcity of food has led to the fact that some of the bears may continue to search for food for longer than usual.

“They are hungry and restless in the winter because there are no prey animals,” Tohoku University bear expert Hiromi Taguchi told a local newspaper, according to The Guardian.

About a third of the attacks this year have occurred in Akita Prefecture. According to local media, children in the area walk to school with bells that scare animals. In addition, the stores in the area are running out of bear repellants.

According to experts, in previous cases encounters between bears and humans have mainly taken place in nature. Today, they are increasingly reported in urban settings.

The Ministry of the Environment characterized the increase in attacks as exceptional. The ministry has instructed people to properly dispose of household food waste that could attract animals and to ensure doors are closed. Public broadcaster NHK has also offered its viewers advice on what to do if you encounter a bear.

The number of Asian black bears, or collared bears, has increased to 44,000 individuals, while in 2012 there were around 15,000 of them living in the wild. The population of brown bears on the island of Hokkaido has also doubled since 1990. It is believed that there are currently around 12,000 brown bears living there.