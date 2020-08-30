Shinzo Abe says stop. At 65, the Japanese prime minister who had been in power for more than seven years (a record in Japan) announced his resignation on August 28. After two hospital stays, on August 17 and 24, he cited his health problems (ulcerative colitis or ulcerative colitis) to explain this heavy decision. “I decided to resign from the post of Prime Minister (…) I was no longer sure of being able to honor the mandate which had been entrusted to me (until September 2021, note)”, he declared during of a press conference in Tokyo.

The various representatives of the ruling coalition played the surprise like Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the Komei party, who said he was “shocked by the suddenness” of the announcement. Will this departure open a political crisis? Shinzo Abe has warned that he will remain in office until his successor is appointed by his movement, the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD). But the battle rages on behind the scenes. For Shinichi Nishikawa, professor of political science at Meiji University in Tokyo, interviewed by AFP: “There could be a confused political situation. His resignation will have a big impact ”.

The future leader of the PLD automatically head of government

Within the PLD, five major factions clash over political orientations. The fall in popularity of the party and its leader, will therefore give rise to long clashes behind closed doors between the caciques. Once known, the new leader will be chosen during a vote of the members and elected officials of the party. But this process could be changed in the face of increases in contamination in Japan that prevent large gatherings.

The future winner, thanks to the majority that the PLD has in Parliament, automatically makes him prime minister. Several names stand out among the contenders. First, the head of political strategy of the PLD Fumio Kishida, 63, former foreign minister, who is considered the big favorite. Another Taro Aso, heavyweight of the party, would favor Shinzo Abe against the very popular, Shigeru Ishiba, 63, a former defense minister and true hawk of the party. The current chief of the Prime Minister’s secretariat, Yoshihide Suga, 71, could be one of the surprises according to the Japanese press. Defense Minister Taro Kono, 57, could also run. Only one woman is likely to enter the running: former minister Seiko Noda, 59.

Shinzo Abe, a nationalist and liberal

For his part, Shinzo Abe intends to influence the appointment of his successor. The Prime Minister wants to avoid any risk of prosecution for the patronage and corruption scandals that have punctuated his mandate. His former justice minister, Katsuyuki Kawai, accused of vote buying during the 2019 senatorial elections, could implicate him.

Despite this departure and his sharp decline in popularity, the Prime Minister could run for the next election in his stronghold in Yamaguchi department (South-West). Since his return to the head of the country in 2012, he has applied a liberal policy with many structural reforms, supported by the business community, which have benefited large companies. The standard of living of the population has hardly improved. Shinzo Abe had given pledges to the nationalist right, in particular by questioning article 9 of the 1947 Constitution. This requires Japan to renounce war. For six years, this revision has favored the deployment of military forces in cooperation with the American ally. Its governance during the Covid-19 pandemic has been widely criticized for its lack of health responsiveness to stem the increase in contamination, its reversals and its clumsiness.

China hopes for improved relations

If several challenges await the future Prime Minister – management of the pandemic, recession, China Sea, Sino-American relationship – the political line should not change. There have been many international reactions from President Donald Trump to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who regretted the departure of a “friend”. The Russian president praised the “invaluable contribution” to relations between these two countries. Same tone for South Korea, despite strained relations hailing a leader who “played an important role in the development of South Korea and bilateral relations.” China has only expressed its willingness to “remain focused on improving and developing the bilateral relationship.”

Vadim Kamenka