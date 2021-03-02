Dubai (WAM)

Sekiguchi Noboru, Consul General of Japan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Sheikh Ahmed bin Ali bin Hamad Al Mualla, the country’s former ambassador to Japan, has given the Order of the Rising Sun, which is the highest honor Japan bestows on non-citizens, presented by the Emperor of Japan, with the gold and silver stars, in appreciation of his efforts. Distinguished in strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan, during his tenure as the UAE ambassador in the capital, Tokyo. Sheikh Ahmed bin Ali Al Mualla affirmed that the great and continuous support of the country’s wise leadership contributed to the success of his diplomatic missions and their effectiveness in Japan and other countries of the world, under the follow-up and directives of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, expressing his deep thanks His deep appreciation to the Japanese side, stressing the close and solid relations between the two countries, politically, economically, scientifically and socially.

Sheikh Ahmed Al Mualla served five years as ambassador to Japan and presented the Imperial Medal to the personalities who worked to document and support their country’s relations with Japan, and to provide distinguished and great services to the Asian state. Sheikh Ahmed bin Ali Al Mualla previously served as the UAE ambassador to four countries, namely Japan, Vietnam, Romania and Sri Lanka, and as a non-resident ambassador to Bulgaria.