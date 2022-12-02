In the current situation, there are no conditions for discussing the prospects for concluding a peace treaty with Russia. This was announced on Friday, December 2, by the head of the Japanese government, Fumio Kishida.

“The state of affairs in relations between Japan and Russia remains extremely difficult, and in the current situation, I see no conditions for discussing the prospects for concluding a peace treaty with the Russian Federation. Nevertheless, we will continue to firmly adhere to the course towards resolving the territorial issue and concluding a peace treaty, ”he said during a debate in parliament. TASS.

On October 3, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the impossibility of holding peace talks with Japan under the current conditions. He noted that the state took the position of an unfriendly country.

In September, Moscow decided to terminate agreements with Japan on the procedure for mutual trips and the organization of facilitated visits to the Kunashir, Iturup and Lesser Kuril Islands by Japanese citizens who previously lived on these islands and their families. The document has been in force since 1999.

The next day, Japan protested Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement on facilitated visits to the Kuriles. According to Hirokazu Matsuno, General Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Japanese side considers this unlawful and unacceptable.

As a result of World War II, Russia and Japan never signed a peace treaty. The main snag in reaching agreements is Tokyo’s claims to the South Kuriles. Japan still calls the islands of Kunashir, Iturup and a number of territories of the Lesser Kuril ridge its northern territories, although as a result of the Second World War they passed to the USSR.