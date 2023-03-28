Currently the purchase process Activision Blizzard by Microsoft It is more complex than one might think, since some regulators do not agree with such a closure. That leads us to the fact that for now there are some pending entities such as United Kingdomand as for Japan, it seems that they have already reached a verdict.

The Fair Trade Commission of that country has released a statement saying that it reviewed the transaction and concluded that it is unlikely to result in a material restriction of competition in any particular business field. So for their part they have no intention of trying to block the deal.

In a document explaining its stated decision, the JFTC mentioned that the deal did not violate any of its anti-competition laws and that the integration falls under the safe harbor criteria for vertical business combinations.

That leads us to conclude that the agreement would not lead to supply restrictions on other platforms, and he commented:

There are competing businesses and games are distributed digitally, so supply capacity shortages are unlikely.

With this the good news for Microsoft are on the rise, because recently the authority of United Kingdom He also released something of a change of heart about blocking the purchase. Although there are a few more weeks left for them to give their final decision.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: No doubt this change is for the better, now there will be very little time to find out if Microsoft finally takes over Activision Blizzard. Surely in the middle of the years they could give the stellar announcement at the Xbox summer event.