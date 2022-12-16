Japanese warships and helicopter carriers, last November off the city of Yokosuka. Anadolu Agency (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Japan will double its defense spending in the next four years and will strengthen its weapons to have the capacity to reach enemy bases, according to a plan approved this Friday that puts an end to the limitations of an army that the Japanese Constitution prevented from participating in international war conflicts and possess long-range ballistic missiles. With these two measures —the doubling of spending and a new open strategy that contemplates the possibility of attacking enemy bases— the government of Fumio Kishida prints its biggest defense turnaround since World War II.

The military budget will go from the current ceiling of 1% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 2% in four years, according to the new National Security Strategy. The increase is notable, if some figures are taken into account for comparison: the average defense spending in the European Union stood at 1.6% of GDP in 2020; The Spanish government has set a goal for next year of reaching 1.2% of GDP and aspires to reach 2% in 2029. The NATO country that dedicates a greater percentage of its GDP to defense is Greece (3 .76%), followed by the United States (3.47%).

The Japanese government argues the reasons for the defense shift in the new strategy document. He cites the possibility of an incident similar to the Russian invasion of Ukraine occurring in the Indo-Pacific region or in East Asia. But, above all, he expressly mentions China’s military expansion and the threat posed by North Korea, which this year has launched almost 70 missiles, some of which flew over Japan and forced alerts to be activated in some of the northernmost areas. from the country.

With this measure, the Japanese government seeks to contain China’s military rise and maintain the dominant position of the United States in Asia-Pacific, according to several experts told the Efe news agency. Japan is considered by Washington as one of the mainstays for its security strategy in Asia, since it has hosted US bases in strategic locations in the archipelago since the end of World War II.

In this context, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, celebrated the new Japanese defense plan this Friday in a statement. “Japan’s strategy,” he stressed in words reported by Efe, “converges with ours by recognizing that a greater union between countries that are similar is essential to protect common interests and values ​​and pursue shared objectives.”

The Japanese Armed Forces, which have almost 250,000 troops, had their margin of action limited to self-defense. The 1947 Constitution, drafted by the allied forces after the end of World War II —with the United States as the main architect— limits the functions of the army to the protection of the archipelago without abandoning its territory. However, the new strategy presented by the Government uses an interpretation of the Fundamental Law according to which a “counterattack” against enemy bases would be framed within the legality of self-defense.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The planned budget includes a strong item for the Coast Guard, the main active force in the dispute between Japan and China over the Senkaku Islands, (known as the Diaoyu in China), which due to their location and natural resources are considered by both countries as inalienable for their respective sovereignties.

To finance spending, the government of Prime Minister Kishida announced, among other measures, tax increases for large corporations and an extra collection of 3 yen (0.02 euros) for each cigarette for smokers. The plan to finance the proposed military spending has been criticized for lacking a precise agenda. according to the newspaper Asahithe ambiguity of the announced calendar, which speaks of a tax increase “in 2024, or later”, reflects the resistance within some sectors of the government Liberal Democratic Party (PLD), for fear of the serious political consequences of the tax increase in the local elections next spring.

Japanese soldiers participated in military exercises in May 2020 in the Chubu region. POOL (Reuters)

Hisae Masahiko, editor of the Kyodo news agency, has claimed that the sharp increase in defense spending stems from the pressure exerted on the Kishida government by the faction of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last year. July, and from the United States, the great beneficiary of the planned arms contracts.

The National Security Strategy is considered by some experts as a legacy of former Prime Minister Abe (2012-2019), who sought to revive Japan’s reputation for military might in the first half of the 20th century. The assassinated ex-president was the great promoter of the increase in military spending, with the aim of dealing with maritime territorial tensions with China and the North Korean nuclear threat.

The document with the new budget talks about achieving “a free and open Indo-Pacific”, one of Abe’s recurring slogans, which earned him recognition in Asia as one of the politicians most willing to stop Chinese expansion.

Prime Minister Kishida, a moderate on defense issues, told a news conference after the approval of the new plan that he saw his mission as “protecting and defending the nation at a historic turning point.”

Within the budget there are items to improve integrated air and missile defense capabilities, as well as a modernization of the Patriot missile battery system, considered the most sophisticated, scarce and expensive weaponry in the US catalog of anti-aircraft weapons. The purchases will include hundreds of US Tomahawk cruise missiles, the hefty bill for which is further increased by costs associated with staff training, maintenance and IT support.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.