It seems that artificial intelligence it is everywhere. From your music playlists to the ads you find on your phone, technology has embraced the AI in ways we never expected. In recent months, the discussion about the AI It has passed into the field of art, which has generated concern among singers and actors. But in Japanthe country’s top officials have taken steps to regulate the use of the AI.

For those who don’t know, the Agency for Cultural Affairs of Japan and the Cabinet Office have been investigating the AI for some time. Both agencies recently issued an official statement confirming plans to Japan to regulate the use of AI For commercial purposes.

According to the statement, Japan is intended to establish official rules and regulations for how the AI for commercial purposes, and there will be criminal penalties for those who ignore the news.

At this time, officials intend to divide the use of the AI in two stages of life, the first before the Learning Stage of the AI. In this process, the AI You may use the protected intellectual property solely for learning purposes. It can then be used to generate new content for educational or research purposes only without copyright permission. But when things turn commercial, things get complicated.

This is because the second phase of the life cycle of the AI It’s called the Usage Stage. AI. This phase breaks down the ways in which the content generated by the application can be used. AI. If copyrighted materials are used in a product generated by AI for commercial purposes, this is not a direct violation of copyright.

However, if the work generated by AI is too similar to the original copyrighted work, the original creator may take legal action for copyright infringement. This means that derivative works generated by AI may be subject to lawsuits for damages, and may even lead to criminal penalties for those in charge of the AI.

These regulations are still being drawn up in Japan with the officials, but this step is a crucial moment for the AI and artistic creativity. Currently, creators in the United States are taking on Hollywood over concerns related to the AI in the midst of the WGA strike, and tech fears are only growing. As artists of all stripes face the possibility of copyright violations by the AIprotections are needed as soon as possible, and it seems that Japan is already answering that call.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: When we are already at the point where an AI-generated photo wins an international contest, it is difficult to see what the future holds for us and how we will end up adapting to the arrival of AI in our lives.