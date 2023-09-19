The Japanese Foreign Ministry announced a face-to-face meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Tokyo on November 7-8

A Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the next meeting of the G7 foreign ministers will be held on November 7-8 in Tokyo. His words lead TASS.

The diplomat stressed that the meeting will take place in person in the capital of Japan.

At the negotiations held in New York, the G7 foreign ministers criticized Russia’s actions in Ukraine, agreed to support Kyiv and called for the resumption of the grain deal. Representatives of the countries also accused Moscow of using nuclear rhetoric and called it unacceptable.

Related materials:

The previous meeting of G7 foreign ministers took place on April 16-18 in Karuizawa, Japan, a famous resort in Nagano Prefecture. During the negotiations, the ministers decided to maintain sanctions against Russia, strengthen control over their compliance, and also agreed to continue to provide assistance to Kyiv.

G7 representatives also agreed that authorities would strengthen their response to arms supplies to Russia and “continue to take action against those who financially support it.”