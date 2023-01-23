Tokyo still maintains its course of negotiating with Moscow to conclude a peace treaty, despite the difficult relations between the countries. This was announced on January 23 by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a keynote speech at the opening session of Parliament.

“Despite the difficult situation in relations with Russia, our country still maintains a course towards negotiations in order to conclude a peace treaty after resolving the territorial issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, on January 13, Kishida and US President Joe Biden agreed that their countries would continue to impose sanctions against Russia and support Ukraine. This decision was made following the talks in Washington.

At the same time, earlier, on December 2, 2022, Kishida noted that the state of affairs in relations between Japan and Russia remains extremely difficult, and in the current situation there are no conditions for discussing the prospects for concluding a peace treaty.

On October 3, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the impossibility of holding peace talks with Japan under the current conditions. He noted that the state took the position of an unfriendly country.

In September, Moscow decided to terminate agreements with Japan on the procedure for mutual trips and the organization of facilitated visits to the Kunashir, Iturup and Lesser Kuril Islands by Japanese citizens who previously lived on these islands and their families. The document has been in force since 1999.

As a result of World War II, Russia and Japan never signed a peace treaty. The main snag in reaching agreements is Tokyo’s claims to the South Kuriles. Japan still calls the islands of Kunashir, Iturup and a number of territories of the Lesser Kuril ridge its northern territories, although as a result of the Second World War they passed to the USSR.