The Japanese government intends to build stable relations with neighboring countries, including the Russian Federation and China, said the head of the Japanese Cabinet of Ministers Yoshihide Suga on January 4.

Also as transfers TASSSuga pointed out the importance of the alliance with the US for his government.

Note that Moscow and Tokyo still have not signed a peace treaty following the Second World War. The Japanese claim the islands of Kunashir, Shikotan, Iturup and Habomai, citing the bilateral Treaty on Trade and Frontiers of 1855. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stressed that the islands are Russian territory.

It was also reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on criminal punishment for alienating part of the territory of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the natives of the South Kuriles were recognized as Japanese. The Russian diplomatic service called the incident proof that the United States is questioning the outcome of World War II and “encouraging revanchism.”