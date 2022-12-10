Japan will continue to help Ukraine and will promote sanctions against Russia in 2023

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that in 2023 the country, in its role as chairman of the G7, intends to promote sanctions against Russia. His words lead TASS.

Kishida repeated criticism of Russia in connection with the situation in Ukraine. He added that next year Japan will continue to help Kyiv and vigorously promote anti-Russian sanctions. The Prime Minister stressed that the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific are inseparable.

In 2023, the chairmanship of the G7 passes to Japan. The unification summit will be held May 19-21 in Hiroshima. By choosing this city for the meeting, Japan intends to demonstrate its resolve in matters of nuclear disarmament.

Earlier it was reported that Japan’s updated national security strategy implies a new characterization of Russia in this area. According to a government source, Russia will be regarded as a country “causing serious security concerns.”