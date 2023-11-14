Japan insists on the territorial ownership of the Kuril Islands

Japan’s position on the southern part of the Kuril Islands, which the authorities consider their “ancestral territories,” remains unchanged. This was stated by Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, reports TASS.

“The Northern Territories are the ancestral territories of our country, which are subject to the sovereignty of our country,” Matsuno said.

The official noted that the authorities persistently promoted negotiations based on various previously concluded agreements and documents between Japan and Russia.

Previously, former Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Georgy Kunadze (recognized by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation as a foreign agent) was caught lobbying for the transfer of the Kuril Islands to Japan while working in the foreign policy department. It is clarified that he held this position in 1991-1993.