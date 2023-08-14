Home page politics

US President Joe Biden (l) meets Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (r) for a summit in August. © -/YNA/dpa

According to information from a Japanese news agency, the United States and Japan are planning to jointly develop modern interceptor missiles.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to agree on this plan with US President Joe Biden during his visit to the USA this week, the Japanese news agency Kyodo learned from government circles today. Hypersonic weapons, such as those developed by North Korea, but also by China and Russia, have so far been difficult to intercept because of their high speed and maneuverability.

Summit near Washington

US President Biden will meet with Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a summit on August 18 at Camp David near Washington. The meeting of the three allies is likely to be about North Korea’s repeated missile launches and China’s growing quest for power in the region. Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have recently increased significantly.

North Korea recently fired ballistic missiles again. UN decisions prohibit internationally isolated North Korea from testing ballistic missiles of any range. Depending on the design, such rockets can also be equipped with a nuclear warhead.

According to the company, hypersonic missiles were also used in earlier tests. With such weapons, a so-called hypersonic glider can be launched from a ballistic missile. Against this background, the USA wants to strengthen its military cooperation with South Korea and Japan. dpa