The United States and Japan began this Thursday (16) joint military maneuvers in the southwest of the Japanese archipelago. The purpose of the exercises is to improve the operational capabilities of both countries in view of the increased Chinese presence in that region.

These so-called “Iron Fist” maneuvers were performed for the first time outside the United States. Training in Japan involved around 1,700 personnel.

The exercises include a simulation of the defense and recapture of remote islands using amphibious vehicles and Osprey aircraft – a hybrid of a helicopter and a high-speed turboprop aircraft, capable of vertical takeoffs and landings. Japan’s Ministry of Defense pointed out that the training should last until March 12.

The maneuvers will be carried out on the main islands of Okinawa, Tokunoshima and Kikaijima, considered Japan’s first line of maritime defense in case of potential conflicts.

These islands are close to Taiwan and the Senkaku – an uninhabited archipelago that China claims ownership of. Chinese ships have recently carried out activities near these locations, resulting in diplomatic protests from Japan against the neighboring country.