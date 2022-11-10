Kyodo: Japan Self-Defense Forces and US military launch major joint Keen Sword exercise

The Japan Self-Defense Forces and the US military began on Thursday, November 10, a major joint Keen Sword exercise to practice actions to protect the islands of the Japanese archipelago in the East China Sea. The agency reports Kyodo with reference to the Japanese Ministry of Defense.

The goal of the exercise is to strengthen the “deterrence and response capacity” of the Allied armed forces. They will be attended by about 20 and 10 ships and about 250 and 120 aircraft from Japan and the United States, respectively, as well as four warships and two aircraft from Australia, Canada and the UK. The exercises will last until November 19.

Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Cole said that the US administration believes that the Chinese authorities see Russia as a counterweight to the United States, its allies and partners. He reminded China that the US will impose sanctions and publicize any country that provides military support to Russia.