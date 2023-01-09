Kyodo: Japan and the United States agreed to develop a new generation nuclear reactor

The governments of Japan and the United States agreed to develop cooperation in the development of new types of nuclear reactors, including small modular reactors, writes Kyodo agency.

According to journalists, Washington and Tokyo have reached an agreement to jointly develop a new generation of nuclear reactors. The experts will work on the territory of both states, as well as in third countries. The Japanese side expects to strengthen cooperation with the United States in order to increase the efficiency of the use of its nuclear power plants (NPPs). As part of the project, she plans to create supply chains for electricity generated by nuclear power plants.

In addition, the parties intend to cooperate on energy security issues, including in the field of ensuring the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

