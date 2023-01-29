Japan and the Netherlands will start restricting exports of advanced chip-making equipment to China, joining efforts with the Joe Biden government to slow Beijing’s military build-up by cutting off the Asian country’s access to advanced technologies.

Signed this Friday (27) at a meeting in Washington between senior national security officials from the three countries, according to people familiar with the situation, the agreement is the result of the Biden government’s effort to convince allies to implement export controls in their companies. with critical technologies.

The deal comes on the heels of Washington’s decision in October to impose sweeping export restrictions on chips and advanced equipment made by companies in the United States. The deal, which was previously reported by Bloombergwas not formally announced by any of the three countries, highlights the Dow Jones Newswires.

Under the rule announced by the United States last year, chip makers are required to obtain a license from the Commerce Department to export certain chips used in advanced artificial intelligence calculations and supercomputing needed for modern weapons systems. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.