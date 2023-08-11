Friday, August 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Japan and Sweden come out with their gala elevens, with Miyazawa and Blackstenius at the top

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Japan and Sweden come out with their gala elevens, with Miyazawa and Blackstenius at the top

Close


Close

women's world cup

Amanda Ilestedt of Sweden and Mina Tanaka of Japan in action during the quarterfinal match.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/BRETT PHIBBS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

Amanda Ilestedt of Sweden and Mina Tanaka of Japan in action during the quarterfinal match.

The teams will meet in the second quarterfinal of the Women’s World Cup.

The women’s national soccer teams of Japan and Sweden will line up their gala elevens in the World Cup quarterfinal quarterfinal clash that will take place celebrates today in Auckland, with Miyazawa and Blackstenius respectively at the point of attack.

The “Nadeshiko” only present a change compared to the round of 16 game, with Sugita as the left wing instead of Endo, and with their usual offensive trident made up of Tanaka, Fujino and the top scorer so far in the World Cup, Miyazawa (5 goals ).

For their part, the Nordics will jump onto the pitch at Eden Park in Auckland with an eleven modeled on the one that beat the United States on penalties in the previous tie, with Asllani as captain and organizer of the offensive game with Rolfö and Kaneryd on the wings and Blackstenius on point.

Confirmed lineups:
Japan: Yamashita; Sugita, Minami, Kumagai, Takahashi, Shimizu; Nagano, Hasegawa; Miyazawa, Fujino, and Tanaka.Sweden: Musovic; Andersson, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn; Rubensson, Angeldal, Asllani; Rolfö, Kaneryd and Blackstenius.

See also  Cagliari's draw: Lapadula top overall, 9. Luvumbo (7.5) takes no prisoners

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Japan #Sweden #gala #elevens #Miyazawa #Blackstenius #top

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In Ukraine, they reported suspicions to the ex-leader of the Communist Party

In Ukraine, they reported suspicions to the ex-leader of the Communist Party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result