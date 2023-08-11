Japan and Sweden come out with their gala elevens, with Miyazawa and Blackstenius at the top

The women’s national soccer teams of Japan and Sweden will line up their gala elevens in the World Cup quarterfinal quarterfinal clash that will take place celebrates today in Auckland, with Miyazawa and Blackstenius respectively at the point of attack.

The “Nadeshiko” only present a change compared to the round of 16 game, with Sugita as the left wing instead of Endo, and with their usual offensive trident made up of Tanaka, Fujino and the top scorer so far in the World Cup, Miyazawa (5 goals ).

For their part, the Nordics will jump onto the pitch at Eden Park in Auckland with an eleven modeled on the one that beat the United States on penalties in the previous tie, with Asllani as captain and organizer of the offensive game with Rolfö and Kaneryd on the wings and Blackstenius on point.

Confirmed lineups:

Japan: Yamashita; Sugita, Minami, Kumagai, Takahashi, Shimizu; Nagano, Hasegawa; Miyazawa, Fujino, and Tanaka.Sweden: Musovic; Andersson, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn; Rubensson, Angeldal, Asllani; Rolfö, Kaneryd and Blackstenius.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO