EIt was another step closer, just one step before the official apology. Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida first visited the Seoul National Cemetery after landing in South Korea on Sunday. Korean resistance fighters who were killed during Japan’s colonial rule between 1910 and 1945 also lie there. Kishida lit incense and commemorated the dead. No Japanese head of government has visited the site for twelve years.

Jochen Stahnke Political correspondent for China, Taiwan and North Korea based in Beijing.

Historically strained relations between Seoul and Tokyo are improving at a rate some hardly thought possible. “It took 12 years to restore shuttle diplomacy, but it took us less than two months to visit each other,” said South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol upon receiving Kishida. “This confirms that the relationship between South Korea and Japan, which has just started, is rapidly evolving.”

This is also due to America’s urging, China’s reaching out and the nuclear threat from North Korea. Washington wants to strengthen the western alliance in the Indo-Pacific against China. This requires good cooperation between South Korea and Japan, which depends on whether both countries can come to terms with the past. It’s about systematic rape and forced labor by the former Japanese occupiers.

South Korea's President Yoon was the first. In March he announced his own fund to compensate Korean victims, without insisting on contributions from Japanese companies. In his own country, Yoon's coming to terms with the past brought massive criticism and falling poll numbers. America's President Joe Biden hailed the move as a "groundbreaking new chapter."







American submarines to call at South Korean ports

Then Yoon traveled to Japan to meet Kishida. Both countries reactivated a long-dormant intelligence agreement, eased export restrictions and resumed security dialogue. A little later, Yoon was warmly welcomed by Biden at the end of April. In the so-called Washington Declaration, the USA showed its readiness for “cooperative decision-making in the area of ​​nuclear deterrence” on the Korean peninsula. In addition, American submarines armed with nuclear weapons should now regularly call at South Korean ports. Yoon, on the other hand, did not repeat the call he made earlier this year for his own nuclear weapons in Washington.

In Seoul on Sunday, Yoon said in the presence of Kishida that he did not rule out Japan’s participation in the Washington Declaration. Kishida said “a series of dialogues” had “dynamically taken off”. Kishida invited Yoon as one of eight guests to the upcoming G-7 summit in Japan.

However, the South Koreans would like to see even more dynamism in coming to terms with colonial crimes. After meeting Yoon, Kishida said, “Personally, my heart aches when I think of the many people who endured terrible suffering and heartache under the difficult circumstances of the time.”