A few days ago, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced in Moscow that it would stop the talks, describing this as a reaction to “unfriendly steps” by Tokyo. Russia also canceled an agreement for visa-free travel of the Japanese to the Kuril Islands, and Moscow blamed Tokyo, saying that the Japanese government “It deliberately chose an anti-Russian path instead of developing mutually beneficial cooperation and neighborly relations.”

And on Saturday, the Russian “Interfax” news agency revealed that Russia’s Eastern Military District announced the holding of military exercises in the Kuril Islands, with the participation of more than 3,000 soldiers and hundreds of military pieces.

She explained that “the Russian maneuvers included repelling amphibious warfare and testing skills to operate the fire control systems of anti-tank guided missiles.

There are fears of a clash between the two sides as a result of these maneuvers, as Munyo Suzuki, a member of the Japanese parliament, said that canceling negotiations with Russia on the Kuril Islands and concluding a peace treaty could end in a clash between the two countries due to Washington’s increasing influence over Tokyo.

The Japanese parliamentarian added, in an interview with “Shukan Gendai” magazine: “After the suspension of negotiations on a peace treaty with Russia and the northern regions, the American influence on Japan may increase, and it will eventually collide with Russia.”

In turn, said Massimiliano Poccolini, an Italian political analyst at Decode 39, that “there are really Japanese fears of a possible conflict with Russia, and Tokyo in particular fears Russia’s use of the atomic bomb.”

“The concerns were expressed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a visit to Hiroshima yesterday, as he stressed that the possibility of Russia’s use of nuclear weapons has become more realistic,” Pocolini added.

He noted that “the Second World War was never over for Russia and Japan, and was further exacerbated by Tokyo’s stance on the Ukraine war. It showed the possibility of being able to support Kyiv financially as well.”

He pointed out that “Japan cannot be neutral in the Ukrainian crisis, because its government has already said that the Russian operation in Ukraine is a matter of national security,” stressing that “Japan’s response to Russian provocations will be through more sanctions.”

For his part, Anas Al-Qassas, an expert in international and strategic affairs, said that “Russia cannot be expected to react, especially after the Ukraine war.”

Al-Qassas added, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that “Russia is a European power, not an Asian, and the idea of ​​a realistic war is difficult. Moscow is in a critical situation in the Ukrainian war and cannot open a new front.”

He considered that “what is currently happening in terms of cutting off negotiations and then conducting military exercises is an attempt to provoke Japan after its stance on the Ukrainian crisis and its close relationship with the United States, as there is the largest American military force outside the United States, and the base of the American Seventh Fleet.”

Regarding Japan’s expected responses, the spokesman ruled out any military option, while stressing that it will be through more sanctions and diplomatic and commercial solutions.

Relations between Japan and Russia have always been complex, and the two countries did not sign a peace treaty after World War II due to a dispute over four small islands that make up the Kuril Archipelago.

The islands were taken over by the Soviet army in the last days of the war and have not since been returned to Tokyo, which it calls the “Northern Provinces”.

Negotiations between the two countries have not succeeded since the dissolution of the Soviet Union.