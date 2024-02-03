Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

All Asian football fans are waiting for the big meeting, and the strongest confrontation in the 2023 Asian Cup, in the quarter-finals between the Iranian and Japanese national teams.

This match is considered an “early final” between the two major teams that have won 7 historical Asian championships together, and they are the ones who have won the most titles. Today’s victory will go beyond qualifying for the semi-finals, but rather will be like breaking up the partnership in the confrontations between the two teams.

If we look at the history of the two teams’ confrontations, most of them were of an official nature. The Iranian and Japanese teams faced each other in 18 previous matches, of which only 3 were friendly matches.

The two teams are equal in wins and losses, as Iran won 6 times, Japan 6 times, and a draw 6 times as well. The two teams are also close in scoring, as Japan was able to score 21 goals, and Iran 19 goals in these confrontations.

At the Asian Cup level, the “Samurai” is completely superior to the Iranian team, as the two teams have faced each other 4 previous times in the tournament, with Japan winning twice and drawing twice.

The semi-final confrontation in the last edition in 2019 remains the “most brutal”, as Japan won by three clean goals, which is the largest result in the history of the confrontations!

The two teams will meet again in the Asian Cup, this time in the quarter-finals, and the Iranian team does not look at its best, and it will also miss its striker Mehdi Taremi due to suspension with a red card, while Japan is more convincing and prepared despite the wobbly start.