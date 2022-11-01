Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Tokyo, during which they agreed to maintain sanctions against Russia. This was announced on November 1 by the agency Kyodo.

It is noted that the parties also reaffirmed the need to strengthen cooperation to promote the concept of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, advocated by Japan, the United States and their allies.

The President of Germany is visiting Japan from 1 to 3 November. Before the trip, he had planned negotiations with Kishida and a meeting with Emperor Naruhito of Japan.

Shortly before this, on October 28, Steinmeier admitted that Germany was bearing the costs of anti-Russian sanctions. He also stated that it would be in Germany’s interests to get rid of its energy dependence on Russia. At the same time, the president assured the citizens of the country that Germany would not allow its participation in the conflict in Ukraine and would fight nuclear escalation.

On October 24, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that 20-30% of local residents oppose anti-Russian sanctions, as well as against sending weapons to Ukraine. He noted that in such a situation it is important to maintain the unity of society.

Prior to that, on May 2, the chancellor noted that all the sanctions that Western countries collectively impose against the Russian Federation are imposed due to a special operation in the Donbass. Therefore, without achieving peace between Moscow and Kyiv, the removal of restrictions is out of the question, he stressed.

In April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that the refusal of a number of Western countries from normal cooperation with Russia, as well as from part of Russian energy resources, had already dealt a blow to the West. Prices are rising everywhere and inflation is skyrocketing.

