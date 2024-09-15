In recent weeks, warships from several European countries have passed through the Taiwan Strait. Initially, the armed forces of France, Great Britain and the Netherlands were in the sea area between China and Taiwan. The Dutch said they were targeted by two Chinese fighter jets. On Friday, the German Navy followed suit: citing the fact that these were international waters, the German frigate Baden-Württemberg and its supply ship Frankfurt am Main passed through the strait on their way from South Korea to Indonesia – even though Beijing had previously warned that it viewed this as a provocation and a security risk.