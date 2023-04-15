Sunday, April 16, 2023
April 15, 2023
Japan | An object was thrown at Prime Minister Kishida during the speech – one was caught

According to media reports, Fumio Kishida was probably thrown with a smoke bomb. No one was injured.

of Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated on Saturday during a speech in the city of Wakayama, the news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

According to Reuters, a pipe-like object was thrown at Kishida.

According to the Japanese public broadcaster NHK, an explosion-like sound was heard at the scene. AFP says it was probably a smoke bomb. No one was injured in the situation.

The police arrested one person at the scene.

Wakayama is located in the southern part of the island of Honshu in the Kansai region.

