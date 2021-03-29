The lack of social contact in Japan during the pandemic has led to a spike in suicides. To tackle this situation, the Japanese Government, following the example of the United Kingdom, has appointed a Minister of Solitude. In 2020, the Asian country registered 21,919 suicides, of which 479 were schoolchildren and 6,976, women. It was the first promotion in 11 years.

The new Minister of Solitude, Tetsushi Sakamoto, He will combine his work with that of Minister of Revitalization of the Regions, and will coordinate a strategy between ministries to face a phenomenon aggravated by the decrease in the birth rate and overcrowding in the cities.

According to the digital magazine Nikkei Asia, Japanese measures to help lonely people are expected to follow the path of the UK strategy, which created in January 2018 the first department (in its case a Secretary of State) to fight a social epidemic that affects some nine million Britons.

For Junko Okamoto, author of the book Sekai ichi kodoku na Nihon no ojisan (LThe Loneliest in the World: Middle-aged Japanese Men), one of the first challenges for the new ministry will be gathering statistics on a condition that few Japanese recognize as a problem. “Many people are alone, but they refuse to accept it. It’s a stigma, “he said in a telephone interview.

This expert points out that the Japanese “reject the negative connotation of loneliness”, and stresses that for the average Japanese, resistance to adversity is a duty, and loneliness is a challenge that is assumed without fuss.

In a report titled Japan should have a minister for the lonely people, the Mizuho Research Institute (MRI, for its acronym in English), indicated that by 2040, 40% of Japanese households will be one-person.

Although teleworking has generated an incipient exodus to the countryside, in Tokyo there is more and more advertising for the sale of new apartments for single people. Loners of all ages have become a sought-after category of consumer, and the literature that praises loneliness is a rich vein that far exceeds the sales of critical books like Okamoto’s.

Supermarkets sell individual servings of everything, and many restaurants use the term “ohitori-sama”(Honorable sir alone; the term also works in feminine) to offer tables with only one seat and good views, but located out of the visual angle of couples and groups at dinner time.

One of the oldest gastronomy television programs is called Solitary Gourmet (Gourmet Solitaire), and consists of an epicure monologue recited by a furniture salesman who always finds a good restaurant in Tokyo to eat alone.

The increase in deaths of the elderly alone who are found days, or sometimes months, after passing away, has led to specialized services in cleaning rooms that are buried under mountains of garbage or stained with bodily fluids.

To show a visually less disturbing reality than photographs might provide, an employee of one of these companies, Miyu Kojima, began creating detailed miniatures of the rooms after the corpse was removed. His models were cataloged in a book entitled Toki ga tomatta heya (The room of stopped time), which many readers have interpreted as a warning of the latent risk of dying alone.

Although the Japanese government does not publish statistics on lonely deaths, the NGO Association to Take Measures to Prevent Lonely Death in Japan estimates that in 2020 a total of 4,448 people died alone. 14% were found between one and three months after his death.