Japan Airlines (JAL) reported on Thursday that it was the victim of a cyber attack thatand could cause flight delays and cancellations and discontinued ticket sales. “We can confirm that we have been subject to a cyber attack and we are addressing the situation,” a Japan Airlines spokeswoman told AFP.

“It is likely to have an impact on flight operations,” including “the possibility of delays and cancellations.”

He indicated that the sale of tickets for local and international flights with departure on Thursday it was suspended. JAL later reported in X that “we identified and addressed the cause of the problem. “We are reviewing the status of the recovery.”

At least nine internal flights and several international flights They suffered delays, according to local media. Japan Airlines, the second largest Japanese airline after All Nippon Airways (ANA), is the latest company in Japan to suffer a cyberattack.









Popular video-sharing site Niconico suspended operations in June due to a large-scale cyberattack, its operator revealed. Previously, in 2022, a cyber attack caused disruptions at a Toyota supplier that forced the auto giant to halt operations at its plants in Japan for a day.